Guillermo questions Warriors’ Alfonzo McKinnie and it’s hilarious

TORONTO (KRON) — Warriors’ Alfonzo McKinnie didn’t know what to think when Guillermo Rodriguez began questioning him during media day in Toronto.
Most NBA players are used to the comedian and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” sidekick.
Guillermo shows up at most NBA Finals, asking awkward questions and making comedy gold.
McKinnie, however, was caught off guard by Guillermo’s questions.
Guillermo asked him what he’d miss the most about Kevin Durant and if he’s excited to have a “threesome.”
McKinnie’s reactions were priceless.
