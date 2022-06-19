SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Dub Nation, it’s time to party! The Golden State Warriors will celebrate their fourth NBA title in the last eight years during Monday’s championship parade in San Francisco.

The Bay Area is ready to get “hyphy.” It’s only fitting to celebrate with Bay Area hip-hop and Warriors-themed anthems.

To get Warriors fans pumped for Monday’s festivities, here’s a list of those songs. All of these songs are by artists from the Bay Area, including E-40 (Vallejo), Too $hort (Oakland), G-Eazy (Oakland), Kehlani (Oakland), and P-Lo (Pinole).

Note: Many of the songs mentioned have explicit lyrics.

“Champion” by Kehlani, G-Eazy, Lil B, and Iamsu!

To celebrate the Warriors’ 2015 title, these Bay Area artists came together to create an anthem to celebrate the franchise’s first championship in 40 years. There were numerous references to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala.

“Choices (Yup) [Golden State Warriors]” by E-40

Remember Draymond Green’s memorable interview with Ros Gold-Onwude during the 2015 parade? Yup, that was in reference to this E-40 song. The original version came out before the Warriors defeated the Cavaliers in the Finals that year, but then E-40 remixed it with references to members of the 2015 team.

“Big Steppin’ (Warriors Remix) by Stunnaman02 & QuakeBeatz

Released in 2022, rapper Stunnaman02 remixed his hit “Big Steppin'” in honor of the team, including references to the newer members of the Warriors like Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. “They call him Jordan Poole cuz his jumper wet,” raps Stunnaman02 who is also known as Jordan Gomes. He attended Sacred Heart Cathedral Prepatory in San Francisco.

“Tell Me When to Go” by E-40

Although this song came out in 2006 on E-40’s “My Ghetto Report Card” album, the song resurfaced 10 years later in a Beats commercial featuring Draymond Green. The commercial also included Oakland native and Hall of Famer Gary Payton.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Older Classics by Bay Area Hip-Hip Icons

“Feelin’ Myself” by Mac Dre

“Get Stupid” by Mac Dre

“Blow the Whistle” by Too $hort

“N.E.W. Oakland” by Mistah F.A.B.

Other More Recent Songs by Bay Area Artists