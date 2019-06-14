Here’s what Klay Thompson said to Steve Kerr after tearing ACL

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – The Golden State Warriors say guard Klay Thompson sustained a torn left ACL during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Thompson was hurt late in the third quarter of their 114-110 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night, the Warriors’ second devastating injury in the final two games of the series.

Klay Thompson injury update: pic.twitter.com/9b7dZfde9U— Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 14, 2019

Thompson was fouled by Danny Green on a drive to the basket with 2:22 remaining in the third quarter. He was helped to the locker room area, then came back out to shoot the free throws.

He checked out three seconds later, finishing with 30 points, and left the arena on crutches.

After the Warriors’ loss to the Raptors, Steve Kerr revealed what Thompson told him after he was injured.

“Just a two-minute rest, I’ll be ready,” Kerr said.

It’s noted that Kerr did not know the severity of Thompson’s injury during the postgame press conference.

The All-Star shooting guard had missed Golden State’s loss in Game 3 with a sore left hamstring.



For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES