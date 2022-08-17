SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors announced Wednesday their schedule for the 2022-23 regular season. Fresh off an NBA championship, the Warriors will begin their season at home on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. against the Los Angeles Lakers. Golden State will receive its championship rings at Chase Center in a nationally-televised game on TNT.

The season opener will also mark Juan Toscano-Anderson’s return to Chase Center. The Oakland native and Warriors forward from 2019-22 signed with the Lakers this past offseason.

The Warriors said all weekday home games will tip off at 7 p.m. With the exception of two (Dec. 25 and Feb. 26), all weekend home games will tip off at 5:30 p.m.

Some schedule highlights include rematches of last season’s playoff series and former Warriors coming back to Chase Center. All the games listed below are home games.

Oct. 21 vs. Denver Nuggets rematch of 2022 Western Conference First Round

Dec. 10 vs. Boston Celtics Warriors’ first nationally-televised game of season on ABC rematch of NBA Finals



Dec. 25 vs. Memphis Grizzlies rematch of Western Conference Semifinals

Dec. 30 vs. Portland Trail Blazers return of Gary Payton II

Jan. 22 vs. Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant comes to town



Feb. 4 vs. Dallas Mavericks rematch of Western Conference Finals



Golden State will play in Washington D.C. against the Wizards on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It will mark the 10th time in 11 years the Warriors play on that holiday. According to the Warriors, last MLK day was the only time the team didn’t play on the holiday during that span.

The Warriors close out their season in April with three of their last four games on the road. The team’s regular-season finale will be on Sunday, April 9 at the Portland Trail Blazers.

Other schedule notes: the NBA will not have games on Election Day, Nov. 8 in an effort to encourage people to vote.

The full Warriors 2022-23 season schedule can be viewed here. More information on the schedule can be seen on the Warriors’ website.