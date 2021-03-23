Honoring the victims: Warriors’ Steve Kerr addresses recent mass shootings

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is speaking out about the recent mass shootings.

During his media availability on Tuesday, he had the names of the victims who died in Georgia and Colorado on a screen behind him: Denny Stong, Neven Stanisic, Rikki Olds, Tralona Bartkowiak, Suzanne Fountain, Teri Leiker, Eric Talley, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray, Jody Waters, Daoyou Feng, Delaina Ashley Yaun Gonzalez, Hyun Jung Grant, Sun Cha Kim, Paul Andre Michels, Soon Chung Park, Xiaojie Tan, and Yong Ae Yue.

Steve Kerr holding his pregame presser with the names of the victims of the mass shootings in Atlanta & Boulder behind him. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/t56hmxYVax — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) March 24, 2021

“I think it’s, first of all, important to reference their names. These are human beings, these are people who have been lost and the thought of the mothers and fathers, sisters, brothers, daughters and sons who are grieving right now with the loss of the people behind me,” Kerr said.

Kerr went on to discuss the two mass shootings at length and the demand that the U.S. Senate does something to address this.

When Kerr was in college, his father, Malcolm Kerr, was shot and killed in a terror attack. His father was serving as the president of the American University in Beirut at the time.