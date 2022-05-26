SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors are headed back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019. But those who want to see the first-ever NBA Finals at Chase Center will have to pay up.

The cheapest ticket on TicketMaster for Game 1 of the series was listed at $731 on Thursday night. It gets even more expensive for Game 2, when the cheapest ticket costs $796. TicketMaster is the official ticketing partner of the NBA.

Other ticketing sites have similarly expensive prices. StubHub’s cheapest Game 1 ticket was listed at $760. There was a $662 ticket on SeatGeek, but the price soars to $841 once fees are included.

People looking to sit closer to the action will have to pay even more. The cheapest lower-bowl ticket on TicketMaster for Game 1 was listed at $1,300.

Courtside seats (section VIP, row AA) were available on TicketMaster for Game 1 at $59,050. SeatGeek had a courtside ticket for $30,360 before fees and StubHub had one at $41,000.

The Warriors advanced to the finals, their sixth in eight years, with a 120-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. They will face the winner of the series between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.