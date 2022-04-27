SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala is out of Wednesday’s Game 5 first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets due to a left cervical disc injury, the team announced on Twitter.

He is expected to miss at least one week, according to head coach Steve Kerr. The left cervical disc is in the neck area.

Iguodala, 38, played 13 minutes in the Warriors’ 126-121 Game 4 loss in Denver. He did participate in practice on Tuesday and stayed late shooting, but he was not healthy even to play Wednesday.

With Iguodala’s absence, someone off the bench is expected to fill those minutes. It’s possible rookie Jonathan Kuminga could fill those minutes, but Kerr didn’t want to fully commit to that.

“We have to feel each game. Figure out what we need and go with our gut,” Kerr said of replacing Iguodala’s minutes.

Iguodala is in his 18th season in the NBA — seven of those seasons with the Warriors. He was named the 2015 NBA Finals MVP when the team won its first championship since 1975.