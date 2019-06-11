‘I’m hurting deep in my soul’: Kevin Durant posts message after Game 5

Kevin Durant posted a message on Instagram after the Warriors beat the Raptors to stay alive in the NBA Finals. .

Durant left Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors early in the second quarter, limping off to the locker room.

After the game, Warriors General Manager Bob Myers said Durant injured his Achilles.

Myers said he won’t know the extent of Durant’s injury until tomorrow’s MRI.

“I’m hurting deep in the soul right now,” Durant said in a post on Instagram. “I can’t lie but seeing my brothers get this win was like taking a shot of tequila, I got new life.”

Game 6 tips off Thursday at 6 p.m. in Oakland.

