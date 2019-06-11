Incredible Game 5 win for Warriors, devastating loss for Durant

An incredible win and a horrible loss.

The Warriors force Game 6 in the NBA Finals against the Raptors at the cost of Kevin Durant, who suffered a devastating injury.

Durant on Monday was cleared to play before Game 5 in Toronto.

During the start of the game, he nailed a 3-pointer on his first possession and he continued to have a good pace, killing it like normal – scoring 11 points in the first quarter.

But his exciting return was short-lived.

Early into the second quarter, Durant plants his foot and goes down.

He grabs his injured right leg, and looks to have re-aggravated his calf injury.

Warriors General Manager Bob Meyers fears it’s an Achilles injury.

Durant will undergo an MRI on Tuesday but it looks like his season is over.

The Warriors kept pushing on without KD and they built up a good lead, but eventually the Raptors fought back in the fourth quarter.

In the final minutes, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson go back-to-back, making dagger threes to regain the lead.

Finally, Draymond Green holds defense and forces the Raptors to miss a possible game-winning shot.

Warriors hang on to win 106-105.

Steph ends the night with 31 points and Klay with 26.

Emotions were running high in the wake of the win and KD’s injury.

The Warriors will face off the Raptors yet again in Oakland on Thursday night at 6 p.m.

It won’t be an easy game, since the Dubs are going to have to fight hard, but it will in fact be the final game ever to be played at Oracle Arena.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES