Injury Update: Warriors’ Looney to play in Game 4

OAKLAND (KRON) — Warriors center Kevon Looney will play in Game 4 of the NBA Final’s Friday night in Oakland, according to coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr previously said Looney would miss the remainder of the series against Toronto with a displaced first costal cartilage fracture.

But after getting a second opinion, Looney will be playing in Game 4.

Kerr says Looney is “just tough and he wants to play.”

Looney got hurt in Game 2 when he was defending a drive by Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard.

Klay Thompson is also back for Game 4 after suffering an injury.

However, Kevin Durant is still out.

The two-time reigning MVP is missing his ninth straight game since straining his right calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston.

Kerr said that the Warriors are “hoping he can play Game 5 or 6. And everything in between I’ve decided I’m not sharing because it’s just gone haywire.”

The coach says “there’s so much going on … it doesn’t make sense to continue to talk about it. He’s either going to play or he’s not. So tonight he’s not playing.”

The Warriors are looking to tie the series tonight at Oracle before heading back to Toronto for Game 5.

