SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Stephen Curry never ceases to amaze sports fans. The Golden State Warriors superstar was seen making five straight full-court shots Sunday afternoon, according to a video posted by Sports Illustrated and the Warriors.

The Twitter video has gone viral with 7.6 million views since being posted at 4:01 p.m. Social media comments are a mixed bag of amazement and questioning whether the video is fake or real.

According to the Warriors, the video is fake. While many people thought he actually did it, Curry did not make five straight full-court shots.

On Twitter, the Warriors did not explicitly say the video was fake. “Steph Gonna STEPH,” the team tweeted to their 8 million followers.

Curry posted the video on his Instagram story with a simple “👀” emoji.

Even Grizzlies star Ja Morant was in disbelief after watching the video. “Mark him a menace to society (laugh emojis),” Morant tweeted. “Wtf yooo this crayo…”

In December 2020, Curry made similar headlines after a video came out of the two-time NBA MVP knocking down 105 straight 3-pointers in practice. It also went viral with over 18 million views, but that video is actually real. Curry did indeed make 105 straight shots from distance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.