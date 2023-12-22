SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Jordan Poole was an integral part of the Warriors’ 2022 NBA championship run, but he was traded away just over a year later. In his first game back at Chase Center since being traded last offseason, Poole was given a warm welcome on Friday.

The Warriors honored Poole with a 40-second video tribute Friday as he was being introduced in the starting lineup. The video highlighted some of the best plays Poole made when he wore a No. 3 Warriors jersey from 2019 to 2023.

Poole looked up at the Chase Center jumbotron — seemingly fighting back tears as he reminisced on the highest of highs any NBA player can experience in their career like when he helped the Warriors win a championship.

Warriors fans greeted Poole with a huge ovation. Dub Nation thanked Poole for his major contributions during his four years with the organization.

However, when Draymond Green punched the now-Wizards guard in practice before the 2022-23 season started, it appeared to be the beginning of the end.

Despite Poole only being a Warrior for four seasons, he proved to be a key piece to the Warriors’ 2022 championship run.