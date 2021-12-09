Juan Toscano-Anderson keeps promise on Twitter to hook up Warriors fan with tickets

Golden State Warriors’ Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) smiles after a three-point basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Warriors fan on Twitter tweeted a caption of a photo that had forward Juan Toscano-Anderson seemingly whisper something in Stephen Curry’s ear during the team’s season opener on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 19.

The account tweeted “Guadalajara on me tonight,” likely referencing to “Guadalajara” Mexican restaurant in Oakland where Toscano-Anderson is from.

Toscano-Anderson came across the tweet later that October night and replied with three laughing emojis saying “tickets on me man-this is gold.”

Almost two months later, Toscano-Anderson stuck to his word and got the fan tickets for him to witness Golden State’s 104-94 win over the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday night at Chase Center.

“Man of his word,” the fan tweeted in reference to Toscano-Anderson keeping his promise. “Moms enjoyed the game too.”

The Warriors will go on the road Saturday to face the Philadelphia 76ers.