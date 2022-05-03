MEMPHIS, Tennessee (KRON) — Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr had some choice words for the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday after a flagrant foul injured one of his players. Starting guard Gary Payton II was ruled out for the game with an elbow injury after taking a hard foul from Memphis guard Dillon Brooks.

When interviewing Kerr after the first quarter, TNT’s Jared Greenberg referenced that Kerr had said he expected Tuesday’s game to be the most physical one the Warriors have played all year. Kerr responded, “No, that wasn’t physical. That was dirty.”

Steve Kerr calls Dillon Brooks' play dirty. pic.twitter.com/WU6zBDP6g2 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) May 4, 2022

Brooks committed the foul as Payton was attempting a layup, raking him across the head and causing him to fall hard on his arm. He was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and was ejected from the game.

KRON ON is streaming live now

Payton started the first two games of the series and spent time guarding Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant. He averaged a career-high 7.1 points per game for the Warriors in the regular season after bouncing around several teams since entering the NBA in 2016. Greenberg reported than Payton will have an MRI on his elbow Wednesday in San Francisco.

Draymond Green also left the game briefly after taking an elbow from Memphis’ Xavier Tilman. Green was ejected from Game 1 of the series for a foul committed against Brandon Clarke.