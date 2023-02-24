SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors, who have lost four of their last five games, have been without Stephen Curry since Feb. 4 due to a left leg injury.

Add another hiccup for the defending champs.

Forward Andrew Wiggins will be out for Friday night’s home game against the Houston Rockets, head coach Steve Kerr said in a press conference. Wiggins will also be out for the foreseeable future due to a personal matter.

As of now, it is “too difficult to know” when Wiggins will come back, according to Kerr. The coach added he wants to respect Wiggins’ privacy.

“When he’s ready to come back, he’ll come back,” Kerr said.

Wiggins, a 2022 NBA All-Star selection, has played in 37 of the Warriors’ 59 games this year, averaging 17.1 points on 47% shooting. He missed time in December and January with a strained right abductor.

Golden State lost Thursday against the Lakers, dropping them to 29-30 and tenth in the Western Conference standings, which is the last spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.