Kerr says Kevin Durant will play in Game 5

TORONTO (KRON) — Kevin Durant will play in tonight’s crucial must-win Game 5 against the Raptors, head coach Steve Kerr confirmed in a pregame press conference.
Durant practiced with the team on Sunday for the first time since getting hurt.
The two-time NBA Finals MVP has been sidelined more than a month with a strained calf.
Kerr says Durant will start, but he’ll play in short bursts to see how he responds.
The Warriors trail the Toronto Raptors in the series 3-1, and are one loss away from seeing their quest for a third straight championship come to an end.
That deficit has been overcome only once in the NBA Finals, when Cleveland did it against the Warriors in 2016.
