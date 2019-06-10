Live Now
Kerr says Kevin Durant will play in Game 5

Warriors

Kevin Durant on missing out on NBA Finals

TORONTO (KRON) — Kevin Durant will play in tonight’s crucial must-win Game 5 against the Raptors, head coach Steve Kerr confirmed in a pregame press conference. 

Durant practiced with the team on Sunday for the first time since getting hurt.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP has been sidelined more than a month with a strained calf.

Kerr says Durant will start, but he’ll play in short bursts to see how he responds. 

The Warriors trail the Toronto Raptors in the series 3-1, and are one loss away from seeing their quest for a third straight championship come to an end.

That deficit has been overcome only once in the NBA Finals, when Cleveland did it against the Warriors in 2016.

