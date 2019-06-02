Kerr wears “Vote For Our Lives” shirt in response to Virginia Beach mass shooting

TORONTO (KRON) — Steve Kerr wore a “ Vote For Our Lives” shirt Sunday to make a statement about the need for more gun control.

When asked about the shirt, Kerr said he wore it in response to the mass shooting that left 12 dead in Virginia Beach on Friday.

“The shirt is a reminder that the only way we can get out of this mess is to actually vote, and to vote for people who are going to be willing to create some change in our gun laws in our country,” Kerr said in a pregame press conference in Toronto.

Kerr is known for being an outspoken proponent of gun control.

He’s even hosted a town hall at an East Bay school about gun violence.

“The young generation, the March For Our Lives generation, has really inspired me,” Kerr said. “So I offer my support to them and to all young people, and hope that we can create a change where we don’t all have to walk around scared we’re going to get shot in our country.”

