Kevin Durant among NBA stars reading ‘Mean Tweets’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Kevin Durant is known to hold his own when it comes to dealing with trolls and haters, especially on the internet.

So of course the Warriors star had no problem participating in the NBA edition of the ruthless “Mean Tweets” segment on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

KD even gets a starring role as he kicks off the segment and he definitely goes off with a bang!

His “mean tweet” was definitely laced with lots of profanity.

It looked a little like something like this:

“@KDTrey5 you’re a weak a*s, b**ch a*s, candy a*s. Flopping ****. You need vaginal reconstruction surgery twig boy. You can eat a big bag of **** like your bu** buddy curry. Go **** yourself you cheating ****** ******.”

“That’s a lot,” Durant replies with a smile after reading the tweet.

Bradley Beal, Dirk Nowitzki, Ben Simmons, Charles Barkley, Chris Bosh and more NBA stars are featured in the segment.

You can watch it in the video below:

