Kevin Durant out for Game 2 of the NBA Finals

TORONTO (KRON) — Kevin Durant will not play in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Friday.

Durant, the two-time reigning Finals MVP, missed the past five games since straining his right calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston.

He traveled with the team to Toronto for the start of the series.

Kerr said Durant’s been doing well in rehab the last couple of days, but he will not play Sunday.

“I guess I’ve been holding out hope,” Kerr said. “He’s still progressing but it’s near impossible for him to play on Sunday.”

>>Click here for more stories on the Warriors & the NBA Finals

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES