Kevin Durant plans to play in must-win Game 5: report

Warriors

Kevin Durant plans to play in tonight’s crucial must-win Game 5 against the Raptors, league sources tell ESPN. 

Just a few hours earlier the team announced KD’s availability for Game 5 will be a game-time decision. 

Durant practiced with the team on Sunday for the first time since getting hurt.

The Warriors trail the Toronto Raptors in the series 3-1, and are one loss away from seeing their quest for a third straight championship come to an end.

