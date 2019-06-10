Kevin Durant plans to play in must-win Game 5: report

Kevin Durant plans to play in tonight’s crucial must-win Game 5 against the Raptors, league sources tell ESPN.

Golden State’s Kevin Durant plans to play in Game 5 tonight, league source tells ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2019

Just a few hours earlier the team announced KD’s availability for Game 5 will be a game-time decision.

Durant practiced with the team on Sunday for the first time since getting hurt.

The Warriors trail the Toronto Raptors in the series 3-1, and are one loss away from seeing their quest for a third straight championship come to an end.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES