Kevin Durant won’t return to Game 5 after injuring leg

TORONTO, ONTARIO – JUNE 10: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors helps Kevin Durant #35 to his feet in the first half against the Toronto Raptors during Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

TORONTO (KRON) — Kevin Durant’s comeback game may be over.

He went down early in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Warriors officials say he will not return to tonight’s game after suffering a right lower leg injury.

He will get an MRI tomorrow.

Durant was dribbling on the right wing and came up lame, falling to the floor and needing help to get back to the Warriors’ bench area.

He limped to the Warriors’ locker room – yelling an expletive before leaving, in obvious frustration.

Durant had 11 points in 12 minutes.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP had been sidelined more than a month with a strained calf.

This was his first game back on the floor.

The Warriors are on the brink of elimination and fans were hopeful that Durant’s return would help then win.

The Warriors trail the Toronto Raptors in the series 3-1.

They are one loss away from seeing their quest for a third straight championship come to an end.

