Kevin Durant’s mama has a message for all the doubters

Mama Durant has a special message for anyone doubting her son after he suffered a severe Achilles injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Wanda Durant took to Twitter early Tuesday to give some words of advice, sharing a photo of her and son Kevin.

For ALL of you who question my son as a Man, question his Heart, question his Integrity and question his LOVE for the game of basketball, you DON’T know him. He has a heart of a true Warrior! This too shall pass. God Bless you ALL. pic.twitter.com/y0qcQ5Boga— Wanda Durant (@MamaDurant) June 11, 2019

KD is scheduled for an MRI today to determine the severity of his Achilles injury.

