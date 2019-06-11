Kevin Durant’s mama has a message for all the doubters

Mama Durant has a special message for anyone doubting her son after he suffered a severe Achilles injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Wanda Durant took to Twitter early Tuesday to give some words of advice, sharing a photo of her and son Kevin.
“For ALL of you who question my son as a Man, question his Heart, question his Integrity and question his LOVE for the game of basketball, you DON’T know him. He has a heart of a true Warrior! This too shall pass. God Bless you ALL,” she said.
KD is scheduled for an MRI today to determine the severity of his Achilles injury.
