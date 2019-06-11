Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS

Kevin Durant’s mama has a message for all the doubters

Warriors

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mama Durant has a special message for anyone doubting her son after he suffered a severe Achilles injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. 

Wanda Durant took to Twitter early Tuesday to give some words of advice, sharing a photo of her and son Kevin. 

“For ALL of you who question my son as a Man, question his Heart, question his Integrity and question his LOVE for the game of basketball, you DON’T know him. He has a heart of a true Warrior! This too shall pass. God Bless you ALL,” she said. 

KD is scheduled for an MRI today to determine the severity of his Achilles injury. 

>>Click here for more stories on the Warriors & the NBA Finals

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories