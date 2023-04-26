(KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings dropped their third straight playoff contest in a 123-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 at the Golden 1 Center Wednesday night.

In another game that came down to the final minutes, Stephen Curry made a layup with 22.1 seconds to put the game away for the Warriors.

Curry finished with a game-high 31 points with Klay Thompson (21 points), Draymond Green (21) Andrew Wiggins (20) each finishing with 20 points.

For the Kings, De’Aaron Fox finished with a team-high 24 points while Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk each finished with 21 points.

Fox played in the game with a fractured left index finger, an injury he suffered in the team’s Game 4 126-125 loss on Sunday.

After his status was uncertain, the Kings confirmed their all-star point guard was available to play prior to tip-off on Wednesday.

Following a non-contact practice on Tuesday, Fox told reporters he planned on playing in the game.

The Warriors led 99-90 after the third quarter and went into halftime with a 60-56 advantage. The Kings held a 10-point lead at one point, but the Warriors went on a 16-6 run to end the half.

The Kings led 36-33 at the end of the first quarter after their starters went 8-for-12 from the 3-point line. Sacramento was 0-for-9 in the second quarter from beyond the arc.

The series shifts back to San Francisco for Game 6 on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m.