SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A guest’s appearance on ESPN show “NBA Today” has irked Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson.

The show had Ronnie Singh, more famously known as “Ronnie 2K,” as a guest on Monday. He is a developer for the popular basketball video game franchise “NBA 2K.”

KRON On is streaming news live now

“Y’all really interviewed this clown,” Thompson commented on Instagram earlier this week. “I thought NBA on ESPN meant coverage of some of the best athletes in the world? Not interview a promoter … Do better ESPN.”

Thompson, 32, expressed remorse after the Warriors received their championship rings and beat the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109. He wrote an apology to Singh on his Instagram story Tuesday night, which has since been deleted.

“I would like to apologize to (Ronnie 2K),” Thompson said. “I was in my feelings about a fictitious rating and I took out my anger on him with trolling in the comments. Cyber-bullying is super lame and loser behavior and for that I am sorry bro.”

It could be Thompson was upset he only received an overall rating of 83 for NBA 2K23. In years past, Thompson received an overall rating as high as 90, most recently in NBA 2K18.

Thompson may have felt inclined to apologize after a social media post by Singh. He held a sign on the sideline of Chase Center for the Warriors’ season opener directed at the five-time All-Star.

“Klay you’re a 100 in my book,” Singh wrote on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time Thompson has publicly expressed frustration over outside perception of him. Last year, Thompson was left off the NBA’s list of the greatest 75 players of all time — expressing he was “pissed.”

Thompson scored 18 points on 46% shooting and 2-of-3 from 3-point range in Tuesday’s win. The Warriors host the Denver Nuggets on Friday with a 7 p.m. tip-off.