Klay Thompson erupts in 4th, notches first 30-point game since return in win versus Lakers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffered two devastating injuries that kept him 941 days away from playing NBA basketball.
Since his return two and a half years later on Jan. 9, Thompson has yet to have one of those signature explosions Warriors fans have gotten used to — until Saturday.
Thompson erupted for 16 fourth-quarter points to finish with a game-high 33 points during the Warriors’ 117-115 home win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center.
He was also an efficient 12-for-22 (54%) from the field and 5-of-9 (55%) from 3-point range.
Thompson was asked what it meant to have an offensive explosion like he did many times before the injuries.
“Everything…,” Thompson said in a postgame interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters.
Thompson scored 30 points for the first time since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals — his last game before the two-and-a-half-year hiatus.
The performance garnered praise from national sports commentators like ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.
“Yes y’all. He is BACK!!! One of the top-5 shooters in the HISTORY of BBall,” Smith tweeted to his 5 million followers. “I am talking about Mr. Klay Thompson. I keep telling everyone……that brother will return with a vengeance. You cannot teach the kind of shooting stroke he has. Top-5 ALL-TIME!”
Other Warriors notables: Stephen Curry 24 points (7-17 FG), Andrew Wiggins 19 points (7-15 FG), and rookie Jonathan Kuminga 18 points (8-11 FG).
The Warriors (42-15) sit at second place in the Western Conference and play at the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.