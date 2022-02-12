Klay Thompson erupts in 4th, notches first 30-point game since return in win versus Lakers

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson dribbles the ball up the court against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffered two devastating injuries that kept him 941 days away from playing NBA basketball.

Since his return two and a half years later on Jan. 9, Thompson has yet to have one of those signature explosions Warriors fans have gotten used to — until Saturday.

Thompson erupted for 16 fourth-quarter points to finish with a game-high 33 points during the Warriors’ 117-115 home win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center.

He was also an efficient 12-for-22 (54%) from the field and 5-of-9 (55%) from 3-point range.

Thompson was asked what it meant to have an offensive explosion like he did many times before the injuries.

“Everything…,” Thompson said in a postgame interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters.

Thompson scored 30 points for the first time since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals — his last game before the two-and-a-half-year hiatus.

The performance garnered praise from national sports commentators like ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

“Yes y’all. He is BACK!!! One of the top-5 shooters in the HISTORY of BBall,” Smith tweeted to his 5 million followers. “I am talking about Mr. Klay Thompson. I keep telling everyone……that brother will return with a vengeance. You cannot teach the kind of shooting stroke he has. Top-5 ALL-TIME!”

Other Warriors notables: Stephen Curry 24 points (7-17 FG), Andrew Wiggins 19 points (7-15 FG), and rookie Jonathan Kuminga 18 points (8-11 FG).

The Warriors (42-15) sit at second place in the Western Conference and play at the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.