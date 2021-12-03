Klay Thompson hints on Instagram Live when he might return

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson could be back playing on an NBA court as soon as a few weeks to a month, the sharpshooter said Friday on his Instagram Live.
Thompson hasn’t played since tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 13.
After missing the entire 2019-20 season, Thompson suffered a torn Achilles before the start of the 2020-21 season, causing him to also miss that entire season.
It’s been 904 days since the five-time All-Star was last seen on an NBA court.
There has yet to be a target date for Thompson’s return.
Back in September, Warriors general manager Bob Myers told head coach Steve Kerr that Thompson has to make his return at home inside the Chase Center, according to KRON4’s Jason Dumas.
If Thompson’s statements of coming back in a few weeks to a month hold true, these are some possible home games in which he might make his return.
- Dec. 20 against the Sacramento Kings
- Dec. 23 against the Memphis Grizzles
- Dec. 28 against the Denver Nuggets
- Jan. 3 against the Miami Heat
- Jan. 9 against the Cleveland Cavaliers