Klay Thompson hints on Instagram Live when he might return

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 06: Klay Thompson #11of the Golden State Warriors stands for the national anthem before their game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on October 06, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson could be back playing on an NBA court as soon as a few weeks to a month, the sharpshooter said Friday on his Instagram Live.

Game day vibes from Captain Klay!!! 😎😎 Klay Thompson is live on his IG right now if any fans want to tap in and hear from the Warriors star himself. @kron4news #DubNation pic.twitter.com/euvJANJDnM — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) December 3, 2021

Thompson hasn’t played since tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 13.

After missing the entire 2019-20 season, Thompson suffered a torn Achilles before the start of the 2020-21 season, causing him to also miss that entire season.

It’s been 904 days since the five-time All-Star was last seen on an NBA court.

SOON #DubNation!!! Warriors star Klay Thompson said on his Instagram live that he could he back in a few weeks to a month. He doesn’t have a set day yet. @kron4news — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) December 3, 2021

There has yet to be a target date for Thompson’s return.

Back in September, Warriors general manager Bob Myers told head coach Steve Kerr that Thompson has to make his return at home inside the Chase Center, according to KRON4’s Jason Dumas.

If Thompson’s statements of coming back in a few weeks to a month hold true, these are some possible home games in which he might make his return.