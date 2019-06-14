Klay Thompson leaves game after scary fall

OAKLAND (KRON) — Klay Thompson got hurt in a scary fall, left the floor — and came back to make free throws.

Thompson took a very awkward landing and his knee bent abnormally when he was fouled on a drive.

He left the floor during a time-out, but if he didn’t shoot the free throws he would have been ineligible to come back.

So he emerged from the tunnel, took his free throws and made both.

He then left the game a few seconds later, jogging to the locker room.

Warriors announced Thompson will not return to Game 6.

He was seen heading to the locker room on crutches.

Check back for updates on Klay’s condition

Yes! @KlayThompson was suppose to be done. But then he wasn’t. Carried off the court one minute, ran right out the next. He said: “Hell No! I’m not going out like this!” pic.twitter.com/kvjbDkCvfh— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 14, 2019

Klay Thompson is seen walking by the Warriors locker room on crutches. pic.twitter.com/U8IoHkvvJI— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2019

