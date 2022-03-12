SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Exactly one month ago on Feb. 12, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson recorded a season-high 33 points against the Los Angeles Lakers by erupting with 16 fourth-quarter points.

Since then, Thompson has had his ups and downs — recording only one game with at least 20 points.

However, Thompson reverted back to his one-month-ago form by scoring 38 points to help in the Warriors’ 122-109 win over the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Like on Feb. 12, Thompson did this in a nationally-televised ABC primetime game.

In 34 minutes, Thompson was an efficient 15-of-24 (62%) from the field, including 8-of-14 (57%) from 3-point range — a new season-high in points and the most since tearing his ACL in June 2019.

Coming into Saturday, Thompson was averaging 16.8 points on 40% shooting and 35% from distance since returning on Jan. 9 after missing 2 1/2 years due to injury.

Jordan Poole shines

Thompson’s performance comes as backcourt mate Stephen Curry only scored 8 points on 3-of-7 shooting.

Instead, fellow guard Jordan Poole picked up the slack and scored 30 points on 9-of-16 field goals, including five 3-pointers.

With Draymond Green still out and not expected back until Monday, Poole started the game and played 35 minutes.

The Warriors (46-22, 28-7 at home) snapped the Bucks’ (42-26) six-game winning streak.

Next, Golden State hosts the Washington Wizards on Monday night — the night Green is expected to return after missing over two months with a back injury.