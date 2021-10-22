Klay Thompson ‘still pissed’ after being left off NBA’s 75 greatest players list

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 07: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Toronto Raptors during Game Four of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 07, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANICSCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson expressed his frustration of being left off the NBA’s greatest 75 players list Thursday night.

Thompson woke up Friday morning “still pissed” about being left off the list, the sharpshooter posted on his Instagram story.

On his story Thompson wrote:

“Woke up this AM, still pissed about this stupid a** list. Ga damn I can’t wait to hoop again. Sick of the disrespect. Winning isn’t everything to some people like it is to me I guess.”

Thompson is a five-time NBA All-Star, three-time champion, two-time All-NBA selection, and has made one all-defensive team, according to NBA.com.

He also holds the record for most 3-pointers made in a single game (14).

For the NBA’s 75th Anniversary season, the league compiled a list of the 75 greatest players in NBA history as voted by players, coaches, executives, media, and WNBA legends.

Thompson’s backcourt mate Stephen Curry was included on the list while forward Draymond Green was left off.