Klay Thompson travels to first Warriors practice at Chase Center via ferry

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Warriors on Tuesday held their first official practice of the season at the new Chase Center in San Francisco.
Now although Klay Thompson didn’t intend on practicing since he continues to rehab his torn left ACL, his injury didn’t stop him from being there.
What better way to head into San Francisco than by boat?
That’s exactly what Thompson did, hopping on the ferry just like the rest of us commuters!
Thompson posted a video on his Instagram Stories showing himself and the Bay Bridge as a beautiful background on a gorgeous day.
He captioned the video “I can get used to this!”
Thompson told Yahoo Sports he has bought a new pad in San Francisco but as of now still has his home in the East Bay.
Warriors will hold day two of practice today.
