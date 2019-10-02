Klay Thompson travels to first Warriors practice at Chase Center via ferry

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a picture during the Golden State Warriors media day at Chase Center on September 30, 2019 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Warriors on Tuesday held their first official practice of the season at the new Chase Center in San Francisco.

Now although Klay Thompson didn’t intend on practicing since he continues to rehab his torn left ACL, his injury didn’t stop him from being there.

What better way to head into San Francisco than by boat?

That’s exactly what Thompson did, hopping on the ferry just like the rest of us commuters!

Thompson posted a video on his Instagram Stories showing himself and the Bay Bridge as a beautiful background on a gorgeous day.

He captioned the video “I can get used to this!”

Klay told @GrantLiffmann and I yesterday that he now has a residence in San Francisco, but that he still has his spot in the East Bay. It looks like he slept in the East Bay last night and was able to avoid Bay Bridge traffic this morning on his commute to Chase Center… https://t.co/tbbVVH4Irl — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) October 1, 2019

Thompson told Yahoo Sports he has bought a new pad in San Francisco but as of now still has his home in the East Bay.

Warriors will hold day two of practice today.

