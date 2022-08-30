SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Stephen Curry’s Underrated Golf Tour stopped at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco on Tuesday. While there, the Warriors superstar stopped for a chat with KRON4 Sports Director Jason Dumas.

The tour is intended to help young golfers from diverse communities show their skills on a big stage. Curry started playing golf when he was 10 years old, but he acknowledged that the sport is pricey for many families and is trying to increase representation from minority communities.

“We want to try to fill that gap and fill that void, with the North Star of obviously getting as many young athletes from black and brown communities on the professional tours, but moreso than that open them up to the world of golf,” he told Dumas.

PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa joined Curry in cheering the young golfers on. Curry told KRON4 he enjoys watching the kids play the game he has fallen in love with.

“You can see them light up. There’s people looking out for them, that care about their success and the opportunities for them to pursue their dreams. You get that feedback right away from the kids and their parents, who are going through this very tough journey to try to break through, be seen, and get an opportunity to play golf at the highest level,” he said.

Curry headed from the golf course to North Carolina, where he will receive his degree from Davidson College. He left school to declare for the NBA Draft after his junior year but finished his degree 13 years later.

While at Davison, Curry led the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight his sophomore year and was a First Team All-American as a junior. He will be inducted into the school’s hall of fame and will be the first Davidson player to have his number retired.

“It’s pretty special,” Curry said of the festivities. “My pops played 10 years in Charlotte with the Hornets so to have grown up there, stayed local, went to school at Davidson, and now 13 years later have the opportunity to go back, get my diploma, see my jersey in the rafters. All that stuff is extremely humbling but it’s also a testament that with an opportunity great things can happen.”

Curry is coming off his fourth NBA championship after beating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals and securing the Finals MVP award. The Warriors open the 2022-23 season at home against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 18.