SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors player development coach Leandro Barbosa is leaving to be an assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports. Barbosa will be in a larger role under head coach Mike Brown.

Barbosa follows Brown to the Kings after the latter was hired as Sacramento’s head coach in May. Brown was an assistant coach under Steve Kerr on the Warriors staff since 2016.

Barbosa, 39, started on the Warriors staff as a “player mentor coach” during the 2020-21 season before becoming a player development coach, according to the team. He played two seasons on the Warriors from 2014-16 and helped the team win the title in 2015.

After the 2016-17 season in which he was on the Phoenix Suns, Barbosa played two years professionally in Brazil from 2017-19. He then made the transition to coaching a year later.

Barbosa was drafted 28th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in 2003. He was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in the 2006-07 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.