SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — How do San Francisco Giants and Warriors fans feel about this? Golden State star Klay Thompson is cheering on the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series this fall.

“Let’s go Dodgers World Series this year baby,” Thompson said Friday on Instagram Live. “Trayce Thompson, (Cody Bellinger), Clayton Kershaw, Mookie (Betts), Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman. I mean, squad. Just being real.”

Thompson’s younger brother, Trayce, is an outfielder for the Dodgers. A lot of Warriors fans are also Giants fans as the two teams both play in San Francisco — less than a mile apart.

Perhaps, there are mixed feelings for anyone who is a fan of Klay, the Warriors and Giants. They may love Klay, a Southern California native, but not love the fact he is cheering on the archrival of their beloved Giants.

Back on July 24 when the Dodgers and Giants faced off in Los Angeles, Klay was in attendance — neither wearing Giants nor Dodgers gear. In a video posted by MLB, the 5-time NBA All-Star is seen jumping up and down in celebration when Trayce hit an RBI double that helped in Los Angeles’ 7-4 win over San Francisco.

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors signs autographs for fans while watching a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Los Angeles. Thompson is the brother of Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trayce Thompson. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

That same day, Klay was seen signing autographs at Dodger Stadium. In the middle of a crowd of Dodger fans, at least one Giants fan was seen interacting with the Warriors guard.

Trayce looks to follow in his brother’s footsteps by winning a championship in 2022. Klay and the Warriors are fresh off a 2022 NBA championship.

The Dodgers (104-47) own the best record in MLB and are among the favorites to win this year’s World Series. The Giants (74-77) are likely to miss the playoffs after a franchise-record 107 regular-season wins in 2021.