(KRON) — Warriors forward Draymond Green is known to be a big talker on and off the court. Many non-Warriors fans, including opposing players, are irked by the way Green runs his mouth.

Bad news for the opposition. Green has backed up his trash talk with four NBA championships, four All-Star selections and one NBA Defensive Player of the Year honor — a career that will guarantee him a spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

One player on the Memphis Grizzlies poked the bear that is Green. Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks might’ve wished he didn’t as the Warriors forward went on an epic rant during Wednesday’s episode of “The Draymond Green Show.”

“Look no further than this idiot right here,” Green, 33, said of Brooks when explaining why he thinks Memphis isn’t ready to compete for a championship. That was just one of many verbal jabs Green unleashed on Brooks, 27, after the latter expressed his disdain towards Green in an interview with ESPN’s Tim Keown.

The ESPN article was published last Friday, and Green responded a few days later. Reading Brooks’ words out loud, Green broke down each part of Brooks’ 77-word rant and had a rebuttal to each time Brooks threw shade at the seven-time All-Defensive player.

Green’s clip has gone viral since being posted Wednesday afternoon with over 1.1 million video views on Twitter.

Green Breaks Down Brooks’ Soundbite Against Him — Line By Line

Brooks (Green reading his quotes out loud): I don’t like Draymond at all.

Green: You don’t know me.

Brooks: I just don’t like Golden State.

Green: I, quite frankly, wouldn’t like a team that beats me all the time either.

Brooks: I don’t like anything to do with them.

Green: Quite frankly, you were in high school watching us win championships. You should be happy that you even witnessed that — maybe college. But you get the point. You’re a fan.

Brooks: Draymond talks a lot.

Green: You talk a lot now, so if you have four rings, I’m sure you’d talk a lot more. Four All-Stars? You’d probably talk a bit more. Defensive player of the year? You damn sure would talk more. Two Olympic gold medals? You definitely would be talking…

Brooks: (Green) gets away with a lot, too.

Green: What exactly do I get away with? I have 15 techs — one less than your dumb*ss. Okay great.

Brooks: His game is cool.

Green: If you ever wonder why the Memphis Grizzlies is not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here. They’re actually depending on this guy to win a championship. He says “his game is cool.” Quite frankly, that just shows how little you know about basketball…

Green’s rant continues, and you can watch the rest of the clip HERE.

As of Wednesday evening, the Warriors (34-32) are currently fifth in the Western Conference standings. The Grizzlies (38-26) are third. The two teams will square off Thursday in Memphis at 4:30 p.m. PT.

“It ain’t happening right now, champ. Ahh, you not a champ,” Green said. “You a clown. It ain’t happening for you.”