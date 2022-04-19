SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors have been dominant in their first two games of the NBA postseason, and people are starting to take notice. After the Warriors’ 126-106 victory over the Denver Nuggets Monday, Magic Johnson tweeted that he’s taking the Dubs to win the Western Conference.

“Now with the Warriors fully healthy, high basketball IQ, Coach Kerr’s ability to make in game adjustments, and with the championship pedigree of Steph, Klay, Draymond and Coach Kerr, I pick them to come out of the west,” the Los Angeles Lakers legend said.

The Warriors won each of the first two games of the series by a combined 36 points. Coming off of a foot injury, Stephen Curry has come off the bench. Still, he led the team in scoring Monday with 34 points.

Third-year guard Jordan Poole has been sensational for the Warriors, combining to score 59 points over the two games. The Warriors will play Game 3 of the series at 7:00 p.m. Thursday.