Metallica members to rock national anthem for Game 3 of NBA Finals

Things are going to get even louder at Roaracle Wednesday night as Metallica is slated to perform the national anthem for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Metallica rockers James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett will be at Oracle to perform the Star-Spangled Banner.

Metallica announced the news on Twitter Tuesday night.

“Look for James and Kirk to perform the National Anthem before tip off tomorrow as the @Warriors host the @Raptors for Game 3 of the #NBAFinals.”

Look for James and Kirk to perform the National Anthem before tip off tomorrow as the @Warriors host the @Raptors for Game 3 of the #NBAFinals. The Canadian National Anthem will be performed by @TenilleArts. Tune in early to ABC in the U.S. and Sportsnet in Canada to watch! pic.twitter.com/sV3uCXcWr5— Metallica (@Metallica) June 4, 2019

San Francisco-based Metallica had already performed the national anthem during Game 5 of the Warriors’ 2015 championship run.

Canadian singer Tenille Arts will perform the Canadian National Anthem.

