Metallica members to rock national anthem for Game 3 of NBA Finals

Warriors

Things are going to get even louder at Roaracle Wednesday night as Metallica is slated to perform the national anthem for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. 

Metallica rockers James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett will be at Oracle to perform the Star-Spangled Banner. 

Metallica announced the news on Twitter Tuesday night. 

“Look for James and Kirk to perform the National Anthem before tip off tomorrow as the @Warriors host the @Raptors for Game 3 of the #NBAFinals.”

San Francisco-based Metallica had already performed the national anthem during Game 5 of the Warriors’ 2015 championship run.

Canadian singer Tenille Arts will perform the Canadian National Anthem. 

