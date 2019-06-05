Metallica members to rock national anthem for Game 3 of NBA Finals

Things are going to get even louder at Roaracle Wednesday night as Metallica is slated to perform the national anthem for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
Metallica rockers James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett will be at Oracle to perform the Star-Spangled Banner.
Metallica announced the news on Twitter Tuesday night.
“Look for James and Kirk to perform the National Anthem before tip off tomorrow as the @Warriors host the @Raptors for Game 3 of the #NBAFinals.”
San Francisco-based Metallica had already performed the national anthem during Game 5 of the Warriors’ 2015 championship run.
Canadian singer Tenille Arts will perform the Canadian National Anthem.
