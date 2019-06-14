Live Now
Missy Elliott is 1st female hip-hop artist in Songwriters Hall of Fame

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Missy Elliott knows how to work it. 

Now she’s been honored for it – by being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

She is the first female hip-hop artist to receive the honor. 

Elliott is known for hits like “Lose Control,” “Get Ur Freak On” and “The Rain,” but has also written songs for several other artists including Whitney Houston, Beyonce, and Janet Jackson. 

Elliott was recognized at the 50th Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday. 

