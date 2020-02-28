Nat’l Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum reveals limited-edition Steph Curry Golden Gate Bridge Bobblehead

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Steph Curry may not be back on the court just yet, but he’s definitely springing into action and getting ready for the big day sure to come soon.

In the meantime, why not get hyped for his comeback with a limited edition bobblehead?

The officially licensed Steph Curry Golden Gate Bridge Bobblehead was unveiled Friday, just days before Curry is expected to make his return to the court on Sunday when the Warriors host the Washington Wizards at the Chase Center.

Each bobblehead is individually numbered to only 2,019 and will cost you $40 plus an $8 shipping charge per order.

The bobbleheads were produced for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO.

You can get yours online on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s website here.

