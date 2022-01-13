NBA All-Star: Warriors’ Wiggins moves to top 3 West forwards in latest fan vote

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins brings the ball up during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in San Francisco, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the first NBA All-Star fan vote release last week, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry leading all players may not come to much of a surprise.

A week later in the second fan vote released Thursday, Curry, the sixth-leading scorer in the NBA at 26.8 points per game, remains the top vote-getter, but teammate Andrew Wiggins moved into the top three for Western Conference forwards.

Wiggins, who moved past seven-time All-Star Paul George, is on track with 1,829,733 fan votes to notch his first career All-Star selection.

Wiggins is averaging 18.6 points per game and 4.4 rebounds.

Warriors forward Draymond Green, however, slid from fifth to sixth fan votes amongst forwards.

Despite playing only two games, Klay Thompson stays at the fourth spot amongst guards ahead of Phoenix Suns stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

The full second fan vote released can be viewed here.

Fan votes account for 50 percent of who gets selected for the Eastern and Western teams. Media vote will account for 25 percent while players vote will also account for 25 percent.

The NBA All-Star Game will be in Cleveland on Feb. 20.