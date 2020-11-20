NBA community sends well wishes to Klay Thompson

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The NBA community is sending well wishes to Warriors star Klay Thompson after the news broke of his season-ending Achilles injury.
This after Thompson worked day and night to get back on the hardwood after tearing his ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals.
The heartbreaking news was confirmed one day after it was announced that Thompson suffered a leg injury Wednesday during a workout with other players in Southern California.
Thompson was reportedly unable to put any weight on his leg as he left the gym.
Teammates and players throughout the league sent all the positivity Klay’s way.