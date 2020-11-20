NBA community sends well wishes to Klay Thompson

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The NBA community is sending well wishes to Warriors star Klay Thompson after the news broke of his season-ending Achilles injury.

This after Thompson worked day and night to get back on the hardwood after tearing his ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed one day after it was announced that Thompson suffered a leg injury Wednesday during a workout with other players in Southern California.

Thompson was reportedly unable to put any weight on his leg as he left the gym.

Teammates and players throughout the league sent all the positivity Klay’s way.

Prayers up for my brother @KlayThompson 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 19, 2020

Prayers up for my man @KlayThompson hate to see stuff like this! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/LmLXd4ut6T — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) November 19, 2020

Get well soon champ @KlayThompson — Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) November 19, 2020

Come on basketball gods 🙆🏼‍♂️this is not fair!!! @KlayThompson 🙏🏼 wishing you speedy recovery. — Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) November 19, 2020

Klay Thompson’s injury makes me sick to my stomach!! I hope he turns to league again soon 100% healthy. Just know Cookie and I are praying for you @KlayThompson 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 19, 2020

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 @KlayThompson praying for you my bro — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) November 19, 2020

Thank u evrybody out there in TTT(Thompson Twitter Territory)for all yor thoughts well wishes and prayers for Klay.We appreciate alla yall so much.He’ll be back in ‘21-‘22 WATCH OUT! All of us hav gone thru trials in this life.Sum bigger than others.This is just another one — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) November 19, 2020

Klay Thompson is the most likeable player in the NBA. This is a huge loss for everyone — Chris Montano (@gswchris) November 19, 2020