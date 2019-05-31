NBA Finals Game 1 celebrity sightings

TORONTO (KRON) — You can always count on celebrities to show up to the NBA Finals.
Thursday’s Game 1 in Toronto did not disappoint.
Obviously, Toronto super fan Drake was there — sporting a signed Dell Curry Raptors jersey.
E-40 showed his support for the Warriors, traveling all the way from the Bay to be there.
Professional golfer Bubba Watson was spotted sitting courtside.
He was also seen chatting with Warriors star Stephen Curry — Curry is known for being a big golf fan.
A$AP Ferg performed during halftime.
Look through the gallery above for more notable names.
>>Click here for more stories on the Warriors & the NBA Finals
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- WOMAN SENTENCED TO 17 YEARS FOR RAPE OF 5-MONTH-OLD GIRL
- BILL GIVING CALIFORNIA WORKERS FULL PAY FOR FAMILY LEAVE ADVANCES
- MISSING MAUI HIKER FOUND ALIVE AFTER 16 DAYS IN FOREST
- SMALL TREMORS ALONG WEST COAST COULD LEAD TO ‘BIG ONE’
- VICTIM KILLED IN HAWAII SHARK ATTACK WAS FROM GRANITE BAY