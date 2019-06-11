NBA Finals: Tickets to Warriors’ last game in Oakland start at $1,000

The Golden State Warriors will play their last game ever at Oracle Arena on Thursday, June 13 as they take on the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Consider it their last hurrah before they make the move over to the new Chase Center in San Francisco.

Right now the Raptors lead the series 3-2.

Because Thursday’s game will be the Warriors’ last in their original stomping grounds, tickets aren’t coming cheap.

If you’re looking to attend the game, the cheapest tickets as of Tuesday morning are of course up in the nosebleeds, but the price is more staggering than usual.

Right now Ticketmaster has the cheapest seat (at Sec 210) listed for $874 – and that’s before taxes and fees!

We calculated two of those tickets and those came in at a whopping $2,036.42.

Of course, those don’t compare to courtside VIP seats – which are going for as much as $78,948 each!

Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

