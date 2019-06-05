NBA Finals: Warriors host Raptors in Game 3 at Oracle

The Warriors are back home at Oracle Arena for the NBA Finals.

The series against the Toronto Raptors is tied 1-1- going into Game 3 tonight.

Kevin Durant is ruled out for Game 3 while he continues to recover from a calf injury.

Kevon Looney is out for the series after suffering a fracture in the last game.

Just before the game, we learned Klay Thompson won’t be playing after suffering a hamstring injury also in Game 2.

“We have a lot of guys who have played long, difficult seasons. They take great care of themselves. But there’s a certain amount of luck involved with this, too, and we know that. We have been on both sides of that. Some of our opponents have suffered injuries. We have suffered injuries. It’s just part of the deal. You just keep pushing forward,” said Coach Steve Kerr.

More than likely, the Warriors will have to dig deep to their bench.

The weight of Game 3 falls on the shoulders of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Boogie Cousins.

Cousins is back in his groove after coming back from a torn quad.

Draymond Green is playing great and is healthy.

Steph Curry has to play lights out on offense to fend off the Raptors.

Speaking of the Raptors, they’re going to look for ways to shut down Steph with Klay being injured.

Their goal is to limit Steph on offense.

Tip-off for tonight’s game is at 6.

