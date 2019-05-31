New Balance trolls Warriors with Kawhi Leonard billboard near Oakland’s Oracle Arena

If you were passing through Oakland this morning, you may have noticed this giant atrocity over the freeway.

It’s Kawhi Leonard in the form of a massive billboard on Highway 880 near the Hegenberger Road exit.

Leonard, who signed a multi-year shoe deal with New Balance, is seen smack in the middle of the billboard, which reads “The King Of The North Is Coming.”

Also included are who Leonard and the Raptors defeated to get to the NBA Finals – Orlando, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee – each with a red ‘X’ drawn through.

Golden State is also listed on the billboard, but no red X!

That’s because the Dubs are obviously still in the running.

Again… did Drake do this?!

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES