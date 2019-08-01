New ‘Warriors Way’ at the Chase Center revealed

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Things are looking good as the grand opening date for the Chase Center nears!
The new home of the Golden State Warriors revealed on Thursday the signage for the newly-named Warriors Way.
It’s located on the north side of Chase Center.
The new state-of-the-art sports and entertainment complex is on track to be ready for its event on Sept. 6 – a concert put on by Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony.
