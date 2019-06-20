Live Now
Pelosi, Trudeau settle NBA bet with chocolate, wine & swag

by: KRON4 Staff, CNN Newsource

(KRON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have settled their NBA Championship bet.

The Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors to win their first NBA title.

Pelosi, who bet on Golden State, gave Trudeau California wines, nuts and chocolates.

Trudeau jokingly gave Pelosi Raptors “swag” as a consolation prize. 

