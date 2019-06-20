Pelosi, Trudeau settle NBA bet with chocolate, wine & swag

(KRON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have settled their NBA Championship bet.
The Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors to win their first NBA title.
Pelosi, who bet on Golden State, gave Trudeau California wines, nuts and chocolates.
Trudeau jokingly gave Pelosi Raptors “swag” as a consolation prize.
>>Click here for more stories on the Warriors & the NBA Finals
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.