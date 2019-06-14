PHOTOS: Warriors’ last game at Oakland’s Oracle Arena

OAKLAND (KRON) — Tonight will be the Warriors last game ever at Oakland’s Oracle Arena.
Dub Nation came out to say their farewell to Oracle and cheer on the Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
This game is the 2,070th game at Oracle for the Warriors.
They’ll move from Oakland to the Chase Center in San Francisco next season.
Below are photos from Oracle’s final game:
