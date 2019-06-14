PHOTOS: Warriors’ last game at Oakland’s Oracle Arena

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 13: Fans cheer prior to Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to […]

OAKLAND (KRON) — Tonight will be the Warriors last game ever at Oakland’s Oracle Arena.

Dub Nation came out to say their farewell to Oracle and cheer on the Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.



This game is the 2,070th game at Oracle for the Warriors.

They’ll move from Oakland to the Chase Center in San Francisco next season.

Below are photos from Oracle’s final game:

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES