Raptors fans reportedly shot fireworks outside Warriors hotel in Toronto

The Warriors are currently in Toronto just hours away from Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors.
Did they get a good night’s sleep?
Well according to KRON4 Sports reporter Jason Dumas, who is in town covering the finals, maybe not?
“Someone set off fire works last night outside the Warriors tam hotel at 3am,” he tweeted Thursday morning.
The Twitterverse was quick to disclose a few more details about the reported incident, even indicating it was totally premeditated… possibly by Raptors fans? We can’t say for sure, but people let their thoughts be known on social media.
“People in Toronto have found out the hotel the Warriors are staying at and plan to shoot off fireworks at 3 am tonight from nearby condos,” @IAMKRIS24 tweeted Wednesday at 11 a.m.
“someone lit up fireworks at 3 AM outside the hotel the Warriors are staying at… Toronto mans are another breed,” @donthaveasma tweeted.
“People lighting fireworks where the Warriors are staying kind of makes me proud of Toronto’s pettiness #NBAFinals,” @yulichkabell tweeted.
It even seems like one of the perpetrators tweeted after the overnight incident.
“toronto is wild, we literally set fireworks at 3 am beside the warriors’ hotel and we’re lining up for the jurassic park at 7am,” @tesawv tweeted.
But not everyone was in support of what happened.
“I lost respect for Toronto fans last night after a few legit set off fireworks in front of the hotel the @warriors are staying in at 3 am. Ppl just making the city look stupid&scared lol,” @Bloorstbobby tweeted.
“I can’t even defend that one tbh. Smh, idiots,” @Awalltalent tweeted in response.
“Folks in Toronto don’t know the Warriors get strength from fireworks! This won’t help them win,” @Letstrythisag19 tweeted.
Warriors and Raptors have yet to comment about this reported incident.
But really who doesn’t love a good jolt in the morning to wake you up and jumpstart what’s sure to be a very big day?
Our bets are that the Warriors were even already up getting ready to practice, but who knows!
Tip-off is at 6 p.m.
