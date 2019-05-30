Raptors fans reportedly shot fireworks outside Warriors hotel in Toronto

The Warriors are currently in Toronto just hours away from Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors.

Did they get a good night’s sleep?

Well according to KRON4 Sports reporter Jason Dumas, who is in town covering the finals, maybe not?

“Someone set off fire works last night outside the Warriors tam hotel at 3am,” he tweeted Thursday morning.

Someone set off fire works last night outside the Warriors team hotel at 3am.— Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) May 30, 2019

The Twitterverse was quick to disclose a few more details about the reported incident, even indicating it was totally premeditated… possibly by Raptors fans? We can’t say for sure, but people let their thoughts be known on social media.

“People in Toronto have found out the hotel the Warriors are staying at and plan to shoot off fireworks at 3 am tonight from nearby condos,” @IAMKRIS24 tweeted Wednesday at 11 a.m.

People in Toronto have found out the hotel the Warriors are staying at and plan to shoot off fireworks at 3am tonight from near by condos 😭😭😭— CLOUT KILLING THE CHILDREN. (@IAMKRIS24) May 29, 2019

“someone lit up fireworks at 3 AM outside the hotel the Warriors are staying at… Toronto mans are another breed,” @donthaveasma tweeted.

People lighting fireworks off at the St. Regis where the Warriors are staying kind of makes me proud of Toronto’s pettiness. #NBAFinals— Yulya Bee (@yulichkabell) May 30, 2019

“People lighting fireworks where the Warriors are staying kind of makes me proud of Toronto’s pettiness #NBAFinals,” @yulichkabell tweeted.

It even seems like one of the perpetrators tweeted after the overnight incident.

“toronto is wild, we literally set fireworks at 3 am beside the warriors’ hotel and we’re lining up for the jurassic park at 7am,” @tesawv tweeted.

People lighting fireworks off at the St. Regis where the Warriors are staying kind of makes me proud of Toronto’s pettiness. #NBAFinals— Yulya Bee (@yulichkabell) May 30, 2019

But not everyone was in support of what happened.

“I lost respect for Toronto fans last night after a few legit set off fireworks in front of the hotel the @warriors are staying in at 3 am. Ppl just making the city look stupid&scared lol,” @Bloorstbobby tweeted.

Oh no lol every raps fan is the right person. Great when 1 lil statement can be for so many ppl. I lost respect for Toronto fans last night after a few legit set off fireworks in front the hotel the @warriors are staying in at 3am. Ppl just making the city look stupid&scared lol— BloorStreetBobby (@bloorstbobby) May 30, 2019

“I can’t even defend that one tbh. Smh, idiots,” @Awalltalent tweeted in response.

Yeah I can’t even defend that one tbh. Smh, idiots.— The Lord is Kawhi Sheppard (@AwallTalent) May 30, 2019

“Folks in Toronto don’t know the Warriors get strength from fireworks! This won’t help them win,” @Letstrythisag19 tweeted.

Folks in Toronto don’t know the Warriors get strength from fireworks! This won’t help them win.— Kimoco (@Letstrythisag19) May 30, 2019

Warriors and Raptors have yet to comment about this reported incident.

But really who doesn’t love a good jolt in the morning to wake you up and jumpstart what’s sure to be a very big day?

Our bets are that the Warriors were even already up getting ready to practice, but who knows!

Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES