Report: Steve Kerr named USA men’s basketball head coach

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will be the head coach for the USA men’s national team, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The three-time champion coach for the Warriors replaces Gregg Popovich who led Team USA to a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last summer.

Kerr, who served as an assistant under Popovich during the Olympics, will lead the USA players for the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics, the report said.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams, and Gonzaga coach Mark Few will serve as assistants in Kerr’s staff.