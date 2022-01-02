Report: Warriors’ Draymond Green clears health and safety protocols

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green against the Memphis Grizzlies during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols Sunday afternoon, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The plan is for Green to play in the Warriors’ home game against the Miami Heat on Monday.

Green entered the league’s COVID-19 list on Dec. 26 and has missed the Warriors’ last two games against the Denver Nuggets Tuesday and the Utah Jazz Saturday.

The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year said he is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot.

Green last played on Christmas Day when the Warriors won 116-107 over the Phoenix Suns — recording 8 points, 8 rebounds, and 10 assists.